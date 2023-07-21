Viral video shows WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley perform crazy stunt; fans react

A viral video on Instagram showcased WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley performing a crazy stunt on top of two vehicles.

Ripley is the current Women's World Champion and has been on a dominant run of form. She is also a part of The Judgment Day, which includes Dominik Mysterio, Damian Priest, and Finn Balor. The faction is probably one of the most popular in the business at the moment.

The Stamford-based promotion took to their Instagram handle in India and posted a reel in which Ripley can be seen fearlessly performing a stunt standing on top of two vehicles, something that has been done by Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn.

WWE India posted the reel with a caption that asked Devgn about the accuracy of the stunt and featured the theme song of the movie DHOOM, whose main lead was John Abraham.

You can check out the video below:

The Judgment Day is looking to secure more gold after Dominik won the North American Championship on the latest episode of NXT. Now Balor is looking to win the World Heavyweight Championship from Seth Rollins at SummerSlam, while Priest is the current holder of the Money in the Bank briefcase.

Fans were astonished to see WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley perform this dangerous stunt

WWE fans started commenting as soon as they saw the video of Rhea Ripley performing such a dangerous stunt.

One fan hailed Ripley as a real-life lady Singham, which is a reference to Ajay Devgn's stunt in the movie named Singham.

A fan on Instagram

One fan wasn't amazed to see The Eradicator performing the stunt and wrote that they love WWE, but they found the video to be cringe.

A fan on Instagram

Another fan asked the Stamford-based promotion if there was anything cringe-worthy left for them to make their superstars perform. The post translates to "What other cringe things are left to be done?"

A fan on Instagram

Ripley currently does not have a challenger lined up for the Women's World Title, but that could change on the upcoming episodes of RAW. It remains to be seen how things will pan out.

What do you think about Rhea Ripley performing this crazy stunt? Let us know in the comments section below.

