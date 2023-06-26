[WATCH] Bayley angrily picked up a mic mid-match at WWE live event; what did she say?

WWE Superstar Bayley cut a fierce promo during her match with Charlotte Flair at last night's Sunday Stunner event.

WWE presented the latest Sunday Stunner live event from Mobile, Alabama. The show featured a Mobile Street Fight between Charlotte Flair and Bayley.

At one point during the contest, The Role Model bumped Flair's head on the table and then proceeded to take the mic. Here's what she said to the live crowd:

"You idiots think I'm gonna risk my life on a Sunday in Mobile? You idiots, you, you, you, and you dumb kid on the side. You've got me all wrong." [14:15 - 14:36]

Bayley didn't have the last laugh, though

The Role Model ended up losing the match to Charlotte Flair. The Queen executed a high-flying move on her from the top rope and pinned her to win the contest.

Nothing much has been going on for Bayley on WWE TV at the moment. It has been quite some time since she held a singles women's title. She spoke with The Five Count last year and revealed her future goals in WWE. Here's what she said:

“There’s a lot of women in NXT that I would love to do some stories with, tell some stories with, but I still haven’t main-evented WrestleMania, and I feel like that’s a big deal to everybody, especially because it’s been done a couple of times now in the women’s division. I would love to do that or just have a singles title match at WrestleMania. I would love to win the Royal Rumble, but those are just like little things."

The Role Model also mentioned the motive behind Damage CTRL's formation:

"I think the bigger picture is just to leave the division in good hands, and that’s what Damage CTRL is all about. I wrote on a post that Rome wasn’t built in a day, so I know it’s going to be a little bit until I can feel satisfied.” [H/T 411Mania]

As for Charlotte Flair, she is mere days away from competing for the Undisputed WWE Women's Championship against Asuka on the upcoming edition of SmackDown. The Queen would love to defeat the champion and add another title win to her ever-growing record.

