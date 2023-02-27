Watch: Cody Rhodes picks up win over former WWE Universal Champion at event; tries to use fan's drink

Former Intercontinental Champion Cody Rhodes is currently one of the biggest stars in WWE. He was recently in action at the company's live event in Rockford.

While he returned to WWE last year at WrestleMania, earlier this year at the Royal Rumble, Rhodes booked himself a slot in the main event of this year's WrestleMania. The American Nightmare won the Rumble match and is set to challenge Roman Reigns for a shot at the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Until he gets there, though, he has a number of challenges. In recent weeks he has found himself confronted by none other than the leader of Judgment Day, Finn Balor.

At this week's live event at Rockford, Finn Balor faced Rhodes yet again.

Fans got a treat as they got to see Rhodes and Balor mix it up, with both superstars giving it their all.

There was also a bit of fun involved as Rhodes got the fans involved and stole their drink for his use. He tried to splash it out and get the advantage over Balor, but it just wasn't happening for him.

However, Rhodes countered Balor in the middle of the ring and hit him with the Cross Rhodes to pick up the win.

Rhodes was also reunited with The O.C., who were there to help him out against Dominik and the rest of The Judgment Day.

Cody Rhodes has his work cut out for him at WrestleMania

While Rhodes may have challenged Roman Reigns to a match at WrestleMania, things are never quite as simple when a star challenges The Tribal Chief.

Although The Bloodline is currently somewhat fractured, thanks to Sami Zayn and Jey Uso, Reigns will likely put his house in order by the time WrestleMania arrives.

The world champion will, regardless, be backed by the rest of The Bloodline, Solo Sikoa, and Jimmy Uso, when facing Cody Rhodes. The odds are stacked against The American Nightmare, the very odds that have seen multiple worthy competitors challenge Reigns but fall short at the final hurdle.

It remains to be seen if he can overcome the hurdles and dethrone The Head of the Table at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

