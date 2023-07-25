WATCH: Dominik Mysterio has an awkward botch in the main event segment on WWE RAW

Finn Balor's contract signing with Seth Rollins was the main event of this week's WWE RAW, and Judgment Day made its way out to the ring to support him.

After the contract was signed, a brawl ensued, and Rollins was taken down. Sami Zayn then made the save and headed to the ring with a chair. After dodging Rhea Ripley and hitting Priest, Dominik tried to run in but realized that he had come in too early and was forced to step back and wait on the ropes.

After a few seconds, he came in and took the chair shot from Zayn before the numbers finally overwhelmed him, and Judgment Day stood tall to end the show.

This appeared to be a timing error on Dominik's part since the North American Champion seemed to think his cue was much earlier than it was. While he recovered from the botch quite quickly, it did look strange that he ran into the ring only to stop and backtrack before approaching Zayn again.

