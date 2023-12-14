WATCH: Randy Orton asks for a cigarette from a group of WWE fans in a resurfaced video

An old video of Randy Orton has resurfaced online, where he was asking for a cigarette from a group of WWE fans.

Orton has been a part of the WWE for decades. After being sidelined with an injury for over a year, he recently returned at the Survivor Series Premium Live Event.

In the resurfaced video, Orton was indeed able to get a cigarette from a fan. After lighting it up, he walked away from the group of fans without signing any autographs.

Watch the video of a young Orton asking for a cigarette:

Vince Russo was not happy with one of Randy Orton's segments from WWE SmackDown

During a recent episode of SmackDown, Orton committed to the blue brand and kickstarted his feud with The Bloodline. After a brawl with Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa, he hit Nick Aldis with the RKO.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo expressed dissatisfaction with Orton hitting Aldis with an RKO. He said:

"This week Randy Orton walks in Aldis' office and hands him a check for the fine. Nick Aldis is a big freaking guy bro, everybody knows he used to be a wrestler, okay bro, he's a man's man. When Orton walks into your office coming off of that, you're gonna have a problem with him bro, you're not gonna just collect his check."

Orton recently teamed up with LA Knight on SmackDown, as the two men defeated The Bloodline in a tag team match. Expect The Viper to shift his focus on Roman Reigns.

