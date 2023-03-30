[WATCH] Viral video shows Cody Rhodes' unseen heel gimmick inspired by MARVEL's Tony Stark

WWE fans have brought back an interesting video in which Cody Rhodes worked on a unique gimmick during his first run with the promotion.

Rhodes featured in the clip alongside his wife and occasional pro wrestler, Brandi Rhodes - then known as Eden. The couple drew mannerisms from Marvel Comics' Tony Stark and Pepper Potts, but they were portraying heels. The video never aired on television, but it was uploaded on YouTube.

They cut a promo complaining about how Cody didn't get the same treatment as John Cena and Rey Mysterio despite being a "diplomatic icon in Egypt" and heir to the Rhodes Dynasty. The American Nightmare was quoted as saying:

"You know that John Cena claims that 71% of the revenue made from the WWE merchandise only comes from him. And WWE staff hopefully are not naive enough to think that supply is created from demand because it is not like you go to a WWE live event. Oh, that's right, and you see seven John Cena t-shirt options and only one Cody Rhodes option. That has nothing to do with supply and demand, that has nothing to do with jealousy. This is about reality."

Brandi Rhodes then took over and said Cody was the hardest-working superstar in the company but had no tour bus. She noted how Rey Mysterio had been given a beautiful tour bus despite appearing only 10-15 times a year. Brandi argued that The American Nightmare was not an "indy darling" but the heir to the "Rhodes Dynasty" and deserved better treatment.

You can watch the full video below:

WWE seemingly rejected Cody Rhodes' Tony Stark-inspired idea

Cody Rhodes spoke about the rejected gimmick and revealed a time before his WWE exit in 2016 when he worked on several new characters. The American Nightmare said he would repeatedly go to the Performance Center to create new personas, but none of them got the green light from the management.

However, Cody Rhodes fondly remembered the aforementioned Tony Stark-inspired, rich and bratty heel. He wanted to use this gimmick to set himself up as a 'prince in the industry' as opposed to his father and pro wrestling legend Dusty Rhodes, who portrayed an ordinary man.

Seven years later, Cody is headed into WrestleMania to challenge WWE's top champion in the show's main event. He is the biggest babyface, with fans rallying behind him in his feud with Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

