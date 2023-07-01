[WATCH] What happened with Rhea Ripley and two female security guards at a WWE live event?

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley had an amusing interaction with two female security guards at the latest live event.

The Nightmare is always a massive attraction at WWE's live events. Her hilarious antics at house shows leave fans in splits, with some of the clips going viral on Twitter.

As usual, Rhea Ripley recently accompanied Dominik Mysterio for his match at a house show and was at ringside. At one point, she got bored and hopped towards the guard rail that separated the ringside area and the seating for fans. Ripley then sat on the rail and playfully put her hands on the heads of two female security guards to a loud pop.

Check out the video and the picture below:

fer @RESTINRIPLEY Had to show ricochet that whatever Rhea wants Rhea gets Had to show ricochet that whatever Rhea wants Rhea gets 😭 https://t.co/QoVPKQc6AR

Rhea Ripley later reacted to the cute interaction

The Eradicator is quite active on Instagram and Twitter. She always makes it a point to search for fan content involving her and shares it on her handles. The video of her interaction with the two security guards came to her notice as well, and she reacted to the tweet with an emoji.

Check out the tweet below:

Ripley is quite possibly the most entertaining act on WWE RAW at present. Her on-screen chemistry with Dominik Mysterio has been off the charts for quite some time now. She is having a dream year as a singles star as well and is currently holding the Women's World Championship on the red brand.

Rhea Ripley is just 26 years old and is bound to become one of WWE's biggest stars in the coming years. For now, though, she is entirely focused on WWE Money in the Bank 2023. Despite not being in action at the event, Ripley will look to make sure Dominik comes out victorious in his match against Cody Rhodes.

Share your reactions to Ripley's wholesome interaction with the security guards!

