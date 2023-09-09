What did Cody Rhodes do after WWE SmackDown went off the air?

Find out what Cody Rhodes did after SmackDown went off the air tonight.

Tonight's episode of the blue brand took place in Boston Massachusetts. The show was quite exciting and featured some good matches. The show kicked off with an exciting tag team match featuring Charlotte Flair and Shotzi against Damage CTRL. Asuka also made her presence known, and seemingly challenged for the WWE Women's Championship.

Another exciting match that took place was between Austin Theory and LA Knight, which the latter won, after a back-and-forth contest. Moreover, the Bloodline saga continued this week, as Jimmy Uso seemed interested in rejoining his family. He even saved Paul Heyman from AJ Styles.

The main event of the night saw Jimmy Uso battle AJ Styles in a grueling contest that resulted in the Phenomenal One winning the match. However, the show didn't end there as there were two dark matches that took place after the conclusion of SmackDown.

The first match saw Rey Mysterio team up with Santos Escobar to take on the Street Profits. In the second match, Cody Rhodes took on and defeated Dominik Mysterio. Following the match, Rhodes also cut a heartfelt promo, thanking the fans for their support.

Cody Rhodes has made fewer appearances recently. Hence, it will be interesting to see what WWE has in store for him.

