Wrestling veteran feels Randy Orton beat out CM Punk on major metric during this week's RAW (Exclusive)

Veteran wrestling journalist Bill Apter feels Randy Orton got a louder pop than CM Punk this week on RAW.

Both Punk and Orton made their return at WWE Survivor Series this past Saturday at the Allstate Arena in Chicago. Since then, the wrestling world has been buzzing with news and reports about the huge returns. This past Monday night, both former world champions showed up on WWE RAW amid raucous cheers from the WWE Universe.

On the latest episode of Smack Talk, Apter felt that fans welcomed The Viper back with open arms, which was a testament to his commitment to the company and skills inside the ring. He mentioned Randy may have gotten louder cheers than Punk during the opening segment.

"The reception for Randy Orton being back just shows the quality of the athlete and performer that he has been since he started in the WWE, and the progression of it. And right now, he is at a peak. And I think if we ran a poll on who got the biggest pop on Monday Night, Randy Orton or CM Punk, I think Randy got the biggest pop of the two of them." [From 7:43 onwards]

Randy Orton showed up on SmackDown this week, and signed the contract to officially be a part of the blue brand. It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for The Apex Predator in WWE.

