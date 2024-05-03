WWE fan drops phone during Randy Orton match; he reacts immediately

Randy Orton saw a fan drop their phone in front of him during a WWE show and decided to take action.

At Backlash, Orton is set up for a huge match. Teaming up with Kevin Owens, he will face the Bloodline duo of Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga. The faction has a point to prove, with Roman Reigns absent since WrestleMania. This is the first time Sikoa's been tested since taking over as the Tribal Chief in Reigns' absence.

Randy Orton is not someone to waste time, and that was exactly what he showed when a WWE fan accidentally dropped their phone during a live event in which he was competing. Orton was sweating heavily and tired from competing, but that didn't stop him from reaching down, picking up the phone, pointing it at himself, and taking a video with the fan.

The fans also found it hilarious, with them all excitedly celebrating behind him when he filmed the video. Orton then handed it over to the fan.

Readers can watch the video below.

Randy Orton has been teaming up with LA Knight instead of Kevin Owens at live shows

While Orton will face the Bloodline with KO at Backlash, he has been teaming with LA Knight. It's not certain why Owens is not participating in the matches or if he simply didn't travel with the rest of the stars for the tour in Europe.

At this point, he's still advertised to team with Orton, but SmackDown should clear up any doubts that fans may have.

The SmackDown show will take place in France as well.

