WWE has finally found the "female John Cena," veteran declares (Exclusive)

It would be challenging for any superstar to match John Cena's WWE legacy. However, Vince Russo believes Bianca Belair has proven she is the female version of the 16-time world champion.

The Cenation Leader carried the company and was its face for over a decade while creating an enviable resume. John Cena's squeaky-clean image and ability to deliver in high-pressure situations on the most significant shows make him one of the all-time greats in professional wrestling.

While he might have passed the torch over to Roman Reigns, the female wrestling landscape, too, needs a personality as impactful as John Cena.

During the latest episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo waxed lyrical about The EST of WWE and declared that she was "the black female John Cena." The show revolved around a recent lawsuit against WWE, suggesting how the company wanted to force some superstars, including Bianca Belair, to have stereotypical characters.

Russo felt Belair had earned the right to speak up against the management as he had nothing but high praise for her work:

"I've been saying this about Bianca Belair forever, Chris. This is a blue-chip athlete. She is gold, man! She is Serena Williams. Bro, she is a Rhodes Scholar. This is a black female John Cena, without a shadow of a doubt! And we see what they have her go out and do there every week." [From 9:00 onwards]

Bianca Belair has had a dream run on the WWE main roster

After getting a deserved call-up at WrestleMania 36, Bianca Belair had to wait for her opportunity to truly show what she was capable of on RAW and SmackDown.

She won the Women's Royal Rumble Match in 2021 and eventually challenged Sasha Banks (Mercedes Moné) for the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 37. The two superstars created history by headlining Night One of the event and brought the house down by putting on a phenomenal title match that saw Belair win her first title in WWE.

Her reign came to a rather bizarre end as she was booked to lose to Becky Lynch at SummerSlam 2021 in a 27-second match.

Belair would regain momentum as she became the #1 contender for the RAW Women's Championship, which had been swapped to Becky Lynch after the Draft. The EST reignited her rivalry with Big Time Becks and successfully avenged her SummerSlam loss by winning the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 38.

The 34-year-old superstar has not lost the title since, even becoming the longest-reigning women's champion of the modern era. Moreover, she has cemented her position as one of the most gifted female performers ever.

Bianca Belair is just getting started, and by the time she hangs up her boots, she might have enough accolades to be rightfully called the female John Cena. Do you agree? Sound off in the comments section below.

