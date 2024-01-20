WWE legend claims Cody Rhodes might not keep the world title for long: "He is not as interesting as Roman" (Exclusive)

Most fans expect Cody Rhodes to finish the story at WrestleMania 40 and win the undisputed world title from Roman Reigns. Dutch Mantell, however, recently opined whether having a babyface chase after a heel champion was always better and why he didn't foresee Cody having a long reign.

While nothing is confirmed, thanks to a packed main event scene in WWE, Cody Rhodes is still a top favorite to win the Royal Rumble and have a rematch with Roman Reigns.

It's always incredible to see a babyface finally win a title, and Dutch Mantell believed the "interesting story" is often to have the heels with the belt.

The former WWE manager also believed that even after winning the championship, Cody Rhodes might not have a long run with the title as his angle just isn't as compelling as The Bloodline saga, with Roman Reigns as the focal point.

Mantell explained on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, as you can view below:

"Don't you think that it's a much more interesting story with the heels having the title than to put it on Cody? And Cody, I don't think he can keep it for long. I don't know what kind of story he could tell. But he is not as interesting as Roman, The Usos, and Paul Heyman." [30:30 - 30:50]

Dutch Mantell highlighted that WWE briefly cooled down on The Bloodline storyline but has now switched up the gears again as WrestleMania beckons. Dutch, like many fans and pundits, loved what WWE had done with Roman Reigns' crew:

"Remember, they were (close), and then they kind of fell apart. They kind of lost their influence, and now they are getting back stronger. They've done a brilliant job with them," added Dutch. [30:51 - 31:10]

WWE should clear all the doubts regarding Roman Reigns' WrestleMania opponent at the Royal Rumble. While Cody Rhodes is a logical pick for the spot, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's emergence has made matters interesting, and we're not sure which WWE will lean towards.

What do you think? Is Cods vs. Romas II the right call? Or do you want to see Reigns vs. The Rock? Sound off in the comments section below!

If you use any quotes from this article, embed the exclusive YouTube video and add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Is Dolph Ziggler going to AEW next? We asked him right here.