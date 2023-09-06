WWE Official reacts to Dominik Mysterio's recent antics as a referee 

Dominik Mysterio was the special guest referee for the match between Dragon Lee and Mustafa Ali last night on WWE NXT, where he made it clear that he wasn't a reliable official.

Throughout the match, Dominik failed to make the count when the men were on the outside whilst also being part of several slow counts until Ali finally rolled up Lee, where the Ex-Con made sure he counted the three at the speed of light.

Mysterio clearly didn't want to defend against Dragon Lee, but despite his antics, Rhea Ripley has taken to Twitter to claim that her Dom Dom is a fair referee, which has had some interesting reactions.

One WWE personality who reacted was referee Jason Ayers. He shared an emoji that made it clear that he didn't believe that Mysterio was a fair and impartial ref.

Dominik Mysterio will now defend his Championship at WWE NXT No Mercy

Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley have been busy over the past few weeks with appearances on all three brands. While The Judgment Day is preparing for Fastlane in a few weeks' time, Dominik Mysterio must now gear up for a title match against Mustafa Ali at NXT No Mercy.

Mysterio knew that the winner of the match last night on NXT would go on to face him at No Mercy, and he made the decision to help Ali pick up the win. Ali is yet to pick up a title in his WWE career and was once on the main roster before making his return to NXT earlier this year.

Ali has found a new lease on life in NXT, and his new mindset could push him towards not only the North American Championship but his first piece of silverware since he made his debut almost eight years ago.

