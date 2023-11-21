WWE seemingly drop major hint surrounding potential heel turn at WarGames

Cody Rhodes made the blockbuster announcement last night on WWE RAW that Randy Orton would be making his return to be part of WarGames on Saturday night.

The two men have quite a history together, and it seems that when Rhodes put in the call, Orton was happy to answer.

WWE has now shared the graphic to make it official that both Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre have been added to WarGames, but they appear to have made a huge mistake.

In the graphic, Seth Rollins' heel character has been used, and he is seen as The Messiah. It has been a couple of years since Rollins used this character, but given his recent issues with Cody Rhodes, it could be seen as a tease.

However, Seth Rollins isn't the only star in the match who has an issue with another member of his own team. Given their history, Randy Orton and Jey Uso could also have a problem co-existing.

How will Randy Orton slot into his WWE War Games team?

Randy Orton hasn't wrestled for more than 18 months, but this weekend, he will step into the deep end when he makes his return inside the WarGames structure.

The former 14-time World Champion opted to make his return to WWE to help Cody Rhodes' team against The Judgment Day, but there is one member of the team he has some issues with.

Back in May 2022, Jey Uso, along with his brother Jimmy, took out Randy Orton after they were able to dethrone him and Matt Riddle of the RAW Tag Team Championship.

Orton has been on the sidelines ever since, and now that he isn't returning until the show, it's unclear how he will react to seeing Uso again.

Do you think the faces will co-exist inside WarGames? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

