WWE SmackDown breaks impressive record this week 

This week's episode of WWE SmackDown in Detroit, Michigan, was a stacked affair. It included the entire opening round of the Tag Team Championship Tournament.

The show also included several stars declaring themselves for the Royal Rumble Match and the return of The Firefly Fun House. It appears that the program also broke a huge record, according to Fightful Select.

Sean Ross Sapp noted that the show was the highest-grossing SmackDown event in Detroit, Michigan, ever. This comes as WWE is pushing for the upcoming Royal Rumble and RAW XXX to be sold-out events as they step onto the Road to WrestleMania 39.

Roman Reigns broke an impressive WWE record earlier this week

WWE as a company may be breaking records at the moment, but it appears that Roman Reigns is smashing individual milestones regularly. The current Universal Champion's reign has now hit almost 900 days. This week, he surpassed the record initially held by fellow SmackDown Superstar Gunther.

The former NXT United Kingdom Champion held the title for 870 days, which was the longest title reign in more than 35 years. Reigns surpassed that number when he reached 871 days earlier in the week. He is now the longest-reigning champion since Hulk Hogan in 1988 when his reign lasted 1,474 days.

Reigns will defend his Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble this weekend against Kevin Owens in what could be a formidable test for The Tribal Chief. At the moment, he is the odds-on favorite to come out on top against his long-time rival and further add to his already record-breaking world championship reign.

