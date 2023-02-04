WWE SmackDown ticket sales skyrocketed following Royal Rumble 2023

The Friday Night WWE SmackDown (February 3rd, 2023) following the 2023 Royal Rumble has impressive ticket sales touching the sky.

The company confirmed that the Royal Rumble was essentially a sellout, emphasized by victories from the returning Cody Rhodes and Rhea Ripley. At the same time, the main event segment highlighted a vast angle as Sami Zayn was kicked out of The Bloodline in a highly emotional plot twist.

The event set a new all-time gate record of more than $7.7 million, over 50 percent higher than the previous Royal Rumble high in 2017.

The February 3rd episode of SmackDown will be broadcast live from Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville.

According to WrestleTix, 9,604 seats have sold out of a total capacity of 9,783 seats, leaving only 179 tickets available for purchase. This means tonight's WWE SmackDown is nearly sold out.

You can check out the numbers from WrestleTix below:

Tonight's blue brand will feature the SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Sonya Deville, the SmackDown Tag Team Title contenders' tournament finals with Braun Strowman & Ricochet taking on Imperium (Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci), and Roman Reigns addressing the future of The Bloodline and many more.

What do you think of WWE SmackDown's staggering match card? Sound off in the comments section below.

