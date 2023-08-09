WWE Superstars currently out with injury hold a staggering 151 titles between them

The WWE Superstars, currently out of action due to an injury, have a combined title reign of 151 championships.

WWE is currently faced with a major problem regarding its current roster of stars. According to WrestleLamia, 20 of its stars are now on the shelf due to injuries. Some superstars, such as Randy Orton, Robert Roode, and Big E, have been injured for several months.

While the issue may not have been noticeable initially, the problem has gotten much worse in recent weeks as seven superstars have been injured. What makes matters worse is that some of these currently hold titles in the company, like Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Sonya Deville.

However, the biggest name on the injured list is the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, who got injured during his match at SummerSlam.

Wrestlelamia.co.uk @wrestlelamia



Roman Reigns

Kevin Owens

Big E

Randy Orton

Sami Zayn

Sonya Deville

Liv Morgan

Bayley

Elton Prince

Dakota Kai

Sol Ruca

Braun Strowman

Shane McMahon

Bray Wyatt

Wendy Choo

Nikkita Lyons

Robert Roode

R-Truth

Arianna Grace

Amari Miller



With the current list of injured superstars, WWE has some major changes and decisions it needs to make regarding these championships.

WWE Superstar Randy Orton is still nowhere near medically cleared to compete

Randy Orton has been out of action for a while now, ever since he injured his back. He had to undergo back surgery earlier this year. This excited fans about a possible return to the ring for The Viper.

Ahead of SummerSlam, Orton was spotted in Detroit, where the Biggest Party of The Summer occurred. This caused a lot of rumors that Orton might be making his return to the ring.

However, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful broke the news that Orton is still nowhere near medically cleared to compete.

"Despite reports of Randy Orton being in Detroit, I’m told by people close to Randy that he is nowhere near medically cleared to return at this point," Sean Ross Sapp reported.

Right now, we can only hope that the promotion's injured list clears up and everyone returns to the ring.

Which injured superstar are you going to miss the most? Sound off in the comments section.

