WWE will do "incredible business" with CM Punk allegedly expected to face a 2-time US Champion at WrestleMania, legend says (Exclusive)

CM Punk returned to SmackDown this week and made his intentions clear that he wants to be in a WrestleMania main event. During the post-show review on Smack Talk, Bill Apter felt that Rollins vs. Punk was the ideal 'Mania match that could draw WWE a lot of money.

The old CM Punk seemingly showed up on the blue brand as he took shots at various stars, including Roman Reigns. Punk, however, acknowledged Seth Rollins' hostility towards him, and it was clear WWE was building up the feud.

Bill Apter also believed WWE was gradually planting the seeds for a full-blown rivalry between Seth Rollins and CM Punk, which he expected to headline one of the two nights at WrestleMania.

"You know what? You just mentioned the main event at WrestleMania, and I think that he is against Seth Rollins; of course, the seeds are being laid for that very slowly and very well at this point. And I think that's going to pack the Peacock pay-per-view, or whatever you want to call it, but I think they are going to do incredible business as the main event. They really are," said the legendary journalist. [15:15 - 15:45]

Apter was confident that having Punk take on the two-time United States Champion from RAW would be best for business.

