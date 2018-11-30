Opinion: Why Becky Lynch is the most talked-about superstar in the entire WWE?

Sanjay Dutta FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 137 // 30 Nov 2018, 18:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Even with a Broken face, The Man is miles ahead of the entire women's division

The most-talked-about personality in the entire wrestling world, Becky Lynch finally returned to SmackDown this Tuesday to a raucous reception from the crowd and thankfully she hasn't missed a step. The Irish Lasskicker was ready for a fight and fans were excited to their favourite Superstar back in action in what seemed like an eternity. There is something about Becky that is clicking big time with the fans and The Man hasn't shied away from taking the ball and running with it. She has hit a home run every single time. Lynch will take on Asuka and Charlotte Flair in a Triple Threat Tables, Ladders and Chairs Match at TLC on December 16. Lynch fully deserves the praise and adulation that she's been getting over the past few months. Here, we would like to point a few reasons why 'The Man' has become one of the hottest things in the wrestling world today.

One thing that Becky Lynch has mastered over the past few months is the art of not playing to the gallery. While many hoped that Lynch will eventually turn into a full-blown Babyface, she instead took a path that no other woman before her had. When was the last time you saw a woman superstar being such a badass? The answer is never, as the company has sadly played it safe over the years and hasn't pushed the envelope as far as female characters are concerned. Therefore, Lynch came as a breath of fresh air in this talented division which is sadly filled with prototypical heels and babyfaces.

Lynch has shown no remorse in what she has done and has been boastful of her actions, which isn't a trait usually associated with a Babyface, as they are supposed to be humble and grounded, but Lynch has been anything but that. This has led to fans getting behind her as Lynch has the fans invested in her character, which is something we haven't seen from a female Superstar before. While Charlotte Flair has made contradictory statement week after week, Lynch has stuck to her statements.

Ever since turning on her former best friend Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam 2018, Lynch has altered her character completely. Gone are the glasses and the sweet demeanour and in its place, we have a trash-talking motormouth who will go to any length to win and is ever ready for a fight.

Even while being on the shelf due to a bruised face, Lynch managed to grab more headlines than other Superstars on the roster by taking shots at everyone on Twitter. Her list of victims included Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair, Nia Jax, and even Chris Jericho, who is renowned for his social media antics had to bear the burnt of messing with ' The Man'.

Lynch is the polar opposite of every single female performer in the company and the way she carries herself both in the ring and off it is something other Superstars should look up to. There is no doubt that 'The Man' is going to be a major player in the company for the foreseeable future and perhaps even be a part of history by competing in the main event of WrestleMania 35.