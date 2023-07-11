Rhea Ripley to challenge for male Championship at SummerSlam? Could lead to the breakdown of her relationship with Dominik Mysterio

Rhea Ripley was all over the action last night on WWE RAW, making it clear that any variation of The Judgment Day could challenge for the Tag Team Championships if they desired.

Ripley has slowly been building up towards a huge match against a male star with her recent teases, and it could come at SummerSlam next month. The recent build would allow Rhea Ripley to team with Dominik Mysterio and challenge for the Tag Team Championships since Damian Priest and Finn Balor are focused on the World Heavyweight Championship.

Seth Rollins could be forced to defend his Championship in a triple-threat match, allowing the company to tease more issues between Priest and Balor.

Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio's SummerSlam loss could have dire consequences

Dominik Mysterio has been seen as the weak link in his relationship with Rhea Ripley ever since the couple came together. If it's Mysterio that is pinned, then it could lead to the breakdown of their partnership, and in turn, the Judgment Day could implode.

At present, Ripley is under a lot of pressure, with Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, and Iyo Sky all pushing toward a title match. The Nightmare didn't defend her title at Money in the Bank, and could skip defending at SummerSlam in favor of a Tag Team Championship match with Dominik Mysterio instead.

The stress of her current role on WWE RAW is clearly getting to Rhea, and it could have some interesting consequences for Dominik Mysterio if he costs her the chance to make history.

SummerSlam could play an important role in the future of The Judgment Day, given their current storyline.

Do you think WWE will allow Rhea Ripley to challenge for the Tag Team Championships at SummerSlam? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

