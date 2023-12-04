The Judgment Day appears to be far from complete, but since JD McDonagh was added to the group, he is seemingly spending more time with Dominik Mysterio. This has led to Rhea Ripley becoming a loner.

If Ripley and Dominik's honeymoon period is already over, she could have her head turned by another star. Several weeks ago, Jey Uso was doing everything he could to get Mami's attention, which included some of the cringest attempts to flirt with her.

Jey's behavior has seemingly changed Ripley's opinion of him. The Eradicator recently liked WWE's Instagram update about the 38-year-old possibly winning the World Heavyweight Championship tonight on RAW.

This could be a tease about Ripley ensuring Jey Uso wins the title and joins her in The Judgment Day. After all, the Women's World Champion has tried recruiting Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre to her group in the past. However, neither showed interest on the same level as Jey.

Jey Uso could become world champion thanks to Rhea Ripley on WWE RAW

It's become evident that Drew McIntyre will be on hand not only to interfere in the upcoming world title match but also to send a message to Jey Uso. The Scottish Warrior has been targeting the former Bloodline member for several months.

The Judgment Day or Rhea Ripley alone could come out and be the equalizer to allow Jey Uso to overcome Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins.

Rollins looks to be heading into a feud with CM Punk, and that doesn't need a championship. Jey Uso should be allowed to take the title to The Judgment Day so that they possess almost all the gold on RAW.

Do you think Rhea Ripley will confirm her romantic interest in Jey Uso on RAW? Share your thoughts and predictions for the World Heavyweight Championship match in the comments section below.