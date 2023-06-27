Rhea Ripley's rumored match against 36-year-old WWE Star preponed? What we know

Rhea Ripley is at the top of her game right now as she awaits women who are ready to step up to her. Last week, Raquel Rodriguez had a backstage altercation with Ripley setting her eyes on the World Women's Championship. This week on RAW, the champ saw a new challenger.

Last night on RAW, Becky Lynch and Rhea Ripley was in a backstage segment that started to spark rivalry rumors once again. The Man claimed the title needed her more than Ripley.

Over the past few years, WWE has teased Ripley vs Lynch many times, but it never materialized. Earlier this year, there were rumors of Lynch and Ripley facing each other at WrestleMania 40.

However, with the recent tease, WWE may be looking to book the two women for SummerSlam, which takes place in a few months.

WWE veteran feels Rhea Ripley looks down on her

At Night of Champions, Ripley had a quick title defense against Natalya. The Eradicator of The Judgment Day was a sure-shot favorite. However, her 70 seconds win was shocking. Post their Saudi Arabia match, Natalya did an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter. The BOAT expressed that she feels Rhea Ripley looks down on her.

"What I feel about Rhea, especially after Night of Champions, is I feel she underestimates me. I don't think she thinks I have what it takes to be in the ring with her. I don't think she respects my veteran status, and after she beat me so fast, I don't think she was only proud of herself, but she also looked down upon me as if I didn't matter". [6:16 - 6:39]

Next week on Monday Night RAW, Natalya gets another shot at redemption. The Queen of Harts will face Mami for the World Women's Championship. Not only does Rhea Ripley have to handle Natalya, but she also has to watch her back as a cash-in could come from anywhere and at any time.

