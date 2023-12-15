Roman Reigns to start feud on SmackDown that results in unexpected WrestleMania 40 match? Exploring the twist

Roman Reigns is currently away from the ring but will be returning this week on SmackDown. The star's return is highly anticipated, especially as there's a feud waiting for him at this moment the moment he gets back.

Fans have been speculating that due to Randy Orton's feud with the Bloodline, his grievances make for a natural rivalry with the Tribal Chief, and it seems that it could very well be exactly where his story picks up upon his return. However, while fans have been speculating that Randy Orton will face him at the Royal Rumble with Cody Rhodes facing the star at WrestleMania, there might be a big twist waiting for fans.

The expectation at this time is that Cody Rhodes will challenge Roman Reigns at WrestleMania, possibly even ending his reign at last, to "finish his story."

However, Randy Orton has more reason to be upset with Reigns. The Viper spent the better part of two years on the shelf thanks to the injury he was handed by Roman Reigns and the rest of the Bloodline. It makes him the natural star to take him to a long feud.

Reigns could well return on SmackDown and then take out Orton, giving him another storyline injury, making it the perfect story for The Viper to return again, this time with even more fury, and take it out on Reigns. The feud between the two for WrestleMania might not be what fans expect, but it would still make for a good story.

Randy Orton's story with Roman Reigns would fit his past in WWE

Randy Orton has always been the one who set the milestone for expecting the unexpected when it comes to his WWE career. He has always done exactly what it takes to get where he can.

No one expected him to defeat Drew McIntyre in the middle of his hot streak in 2020 to become the WWE Champion, but he did. He could do the same here by defeating Roman Reigns or at least by pushing him to his limit.

