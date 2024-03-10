CM Punk spotted backstage at a non-WWE show - Reports

With CM Punk on the shelf due to a triceps injury he incurred in the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match, the Second City Saint seems to be enjoying his time off. Given that his schedule is much clearer as he recovers from injury, Punk was in the mood to watch something different this past week.

According to a report from Fightful Select, the former WWE Champion was backstage at a Freelance Wrestling show that took place in Chicago. While it is unknown at the moment why Punk was there, it could be safely assumed that he was there to support talent emerging from his hometown. Additionally, with Danhausen promoted for the show and given his friendship with Punk, it is quite possible that the AEW star was a major reason behind Punk showing up.

The expectations for the in-ring return of the Second City Saint have definitely added a lot of intrigue and excitement among fans.

What is next for WWE Superstar CM Punk?

CM Punk made his shocking return to WWE after almost a decade at the Survivor Series: WarGames Premium Live Event last year. Following his re-introduction, Punk made his intentions of winning the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble and main-eventing WrestleMania XL clear. However, things did not exactly go in favor of the former WWE Champion as he suffered a triceps injury during the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match, where he was the runner-up.

During the following episode of RAW, Punk was confronted by Drew McIntyre, who attacked the already injured star, targeting his arm to make sure he stayed out of in-ring action. With the seeds now heavily planted for a rivalry between Punk and Drew, it is more than likely that as soon as CM Punk comes back, The Scottish Warrior will have to be really careful.

Punk's feud with Drew, however, is heavily contingent on a variable that might change things up. As of this moment, McIntyre has not yet signed a contract extension with WWE. Nonetheless, given his strong position on the card and the fact that he is set to challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania XL, Drew is more likely to re-sign with the Stamford-based company.

