Former WWE Champion spotted backstage at RAW despite not being listed - Reports

Former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley was reportedly spotted backstage at RAW despite not being listed for the show.

Ever since his victory over Brock Lesnar at Elimination Chamber, Bobby Lashley has been involved in a storyline with Bray Wyatt.

The Eater of Worlds even mocked The Almighty in a video and just when it looked like both men would throw down at WrestleMania, their rivalry went cold. Since then, Bray hasn't shown up on WWE television and even Lashley was absent on RAW this week.

However, Fightful Select is now reporting that although Lashley was absent on RAW, he was still backstage during the show.

It was also reported that Lashley faced off against Baron Corbin at a WWE live event over the weekend.

I don’t care who it is, somebody will feel the wrath of the All-Mighty. I’ve worked too hard to be denied.I will be ready to fight on the biggest stage of them all, #WrestleMania I don’t care who it is, somebody will feel the wrath of the All-Mighty. I’ve worked too hard to be denied. I will be ready to fight on the biggest stage of them all, #WrestleMania. I don’t care who it is, somebody will feel the wrath of the All-Mighty. https://t.co/os5kWLcatO

Further details on WWE removing Bray Wyatt's match from WrestleMania 39 card

Bray Wyatt, who was supposed to have a match against Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 39, has not appeared on RAW or SmackDown and there has been no mention of him either.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that Bray might miss WrestleMania altogether.

"Man, nobody knows what’s going on there. Not a mention of Bray Wyatt all night [during RAW]. Not a mention of Bobby Lashley all night. I mean, it looks to me like he’s. I mean, I don’t wanna say it looks like he’s off the show, but it looks like he’s off the show, because they are not mentioning his name at all."

He continued:

"They did a little flash with that Bray Wyatt stuff on Friday’s show, so he’s with the company. There was another video where they showed him briefly, so it’s not like he’s been scrubbed from anything, but he was supposed to be at the show Friday night." [H/T Ringside News]

As of writing this article, there is no official word on when Bray Wyatt will make his return.

