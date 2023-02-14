Judge grants WWE's motion to dismiss lawsuit; allows wrestling promotion time to update claim - Reports

Major League Wrestling's anti-trust lawsuit against WWE has been dismissed by Judge Edward J. Davila of the U.S. District Court, California Northern District (San Jose).

MLW filed the complaint over a year ago, alleging that the sports entertainment juggernaut interfered in its contractual relations, prospective economic relations, media deals with companies including Tubi and Vice, and that WWE violated the Sherman Antitrust Act.

Judge Davila dismissed the anti-trust lawsuit on Monday this week in a nine-page ruling, decreeing that MLW did not show enough within the lawsuit that would hold enough weight to allow the court to proceed with the lawsuit.

Here are a few excerpts from the ruling, according to Wrestlenomics' Brandon Thurston and CourtListener.com:

“The Court finds that MLW has not included sufficient facts to plausibly allege a relevant antitrust product market.”

"For the foregoing reasons, WWE’s Motion to Dismiss is GRANTED with LEAVE TO AMEND. WWE’s Motion for Protective Order and Administrative Motion for Status Conference Regarding Discovery Schedule are DENIED as moot."

As mentioned above, Major League Wrestling was granted leave to amend its complaint within 21 days.

