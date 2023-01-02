Potential spoiler on who might win the 2023 Royal Rumble match - Reports

The Royal Rumble 2023 promises to be full of surprises as it will be the first Rumble event directly overseen by Triple H. Reports state that The Game wants to make the Road to WrestleMania memorable this year.

Now, rumors have emerged stating that either Becky Lynch or Rhea Ripley are favorites to win the Rumble match next year. It will be the first Royal Rumble win for Ripley if the rumors play out.

Rhea Ripley has been dominant on RAW and has shone as a member of The Judgement Day. A win for The Nightmare would help elevate her to the top level, and she will finally come back into the RAW Women's title contention after a long time. A match between Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania would be a good bet.

As per Betting Odds (via CSS), the current favorites to win the Women's Rumble match in 2023 are Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch. The Man has been to the mountain top multiple times and has even won a Rumble match in the past, thus making Ripley a better choice.

''BetOnline has Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch as the top favorites to win the women’s Royal Rumble.''

Could the Royal Rumble be the beginning of Rhea Ripley's ascent?

It is almost certain that Bianca Belair will walk into WrestleMania 39 as the RAW Women's Champion. As such, fans would like to see a fresh match for THE EST, as Lynch vs Belair has already been done multiple times. Ripley would be a perfect foe for Belair as the two women started their main roster journey over the same period of time.

While Ripley is a former RAW Women's Champion, she floundered on the red brand until she joined Damian Priest, Finn Balor, and Dominik Mysterio as part of The Judgment Day. By winning the Rumble match, she will return to the Women's title picture and will get a chance to become a top champion on RAW.

