Vince McMahon's return to WWE creative may have major impact on top star signing for the company - Reports

It has been reported that Vince McMahon's alleged return to WWE creative may become a significant factor in whether or not top AEW star Kenny Omega joins the company.

Omega has been widely considered one of the best pro wrestlers of the last decade, and with his current AEW contract reportedly set to come to an end soon, many are expecting WWE to put in an offer for the Canadian.

However, according to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, Vince's reported return to creative last night on RAW may be a huge red flag when it comes to Kenny's decision to leave AEW for WWE.

"For Kenny Omega, and people like that, you know, when it comes time for that decision, unless he’s making the decision to stay, if he makes that decision to leave, that final decision isn’t coming for months anyway, so you know, yeah, of course it’s gonna have an affect. If he looks and sees that he thinks that he won’t be happy, then he’ll make money either way, so it doesn’t matter. It’s just what his personal goals are, and I know his personal goals is to have the most fun possible." (H/T Ringside News)

Despite Triple H opening RAW last night assuring fans that WWE will remain the same, yesterday's episode of the red brand undoubtedly had Vince McMahon's creative fingerprints all over it.

What was the backstage reaction to Vince McMahon taking over creative?

Since Triple H assumed creative responsibilities last July, the reported backstage morale amongst WWE's performers seemed to be resoundingly positive.

Despite this, PWInsider reported after RAW last night that the morale has massively shifted with Vince McMahon being back in the fray in WWE.

A number of late rewrites for the episode were ordered before the show & continued as the show well into being on the air, directly from Vince.



And there was a huge negative… To no one’s surprise Vince McMahon was personally & heavily involved with tonight’s episode of RAW.A number of late rewrites for the episode were ordered before the show & continued as the show well into being on the air, directly from Vince.And there was a huge negative… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… To no one’s surprise Vince McMahon was personally & heavily involved with tonight’s episode of RAW.A number of late rewrites for the episode were ordered before the show & continued as the show well into being on the air, directly from Vince.And there was a huge negative… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Considering that Vince was greatly involved in the recent sale of World Wrestling Entertainment, it does not come as a surprise that he is now back making creative decisions for the company once again.

