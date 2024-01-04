WWE is reportedly interested in bringing in former NWA World Women's Champion Kamille.

Her contract with Billy Corgan’s promotion expired this past Monday, and she's now a free agent. According to Haus of Wrestling, she left the promotion on good terms and was thankful for the time that she spent there. She held the NWA World Women’s Championship for 813 days, which is an incredible milestone.

The site also reported that the Stamford-based company is “super high" on Kamille and that she is high up on their radar. Haus of Wrestling noted that WWE is in “acquisition mode” following its merger with UFC and is looking to land some new talent.

Kamille admitted in the past that she would love the opportunity to work for WWE

WWE is the biggest wrestling company in the world, and it's the ultimate destination for a lot of wrestlers. It puts people on the map and allows performers to become successful even after they leave the company.

During an appearance on the Insiders Edge: A Pro Wrestling Podcast, Kamille stated that she would be open to working in the Stamford-based promotion.

"Yeah, I think anybody that says no to that would be lying. Truthfully, WWE is, like you said, the Yankees, they’re the top of the top and so I think that anybody who takes their wrestling career seriously, they wanna end up — even if it’s just for five years or something like that, just for the amount of time to prove that you’ve quote-unquote made it and that all the work you’ve put in, all the hours of driving, all of the grind that no one sees has finally paid off and so, yeah, I would love to have that opportunity at some point," she said.

With the Royal Rumble only a few weeks away, it'll be interesting to see whether Kamille makes her debut during the 30-women match.

