Seth Rollins’ issues would be resolved with WWE if he was handed a blockbuster SummerSlam match against long-time rival

It's hard not to feel some sympathy for Seth Rollins after the past few years in WWE. The former Shield member defeated Roman Reigns at The Royal Rumble back in 2022, but this was completely forgotten, and he then went on to fight Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania instead.

The former WWE Champion skipped SummerSlam because of issues with Matt Riddle and has a whole host of issues in 2023, including the fact that he wasn't able to main event WrestleMania again.

Wicked Wrestling @WickedWrestl1ng Production telling Seth Rollins his promo has been cut on last night's #WWERaw 🤦‍♂️ Production telling Seth Rollins his promo has been cut on last night's #WWERaw 🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/NrCKIUrZLk

Rollins has been vocal about wanting to main event WrestleMania for several years, and his wife even came forward and claimed that he should have had that spot over Cody Rhodes.

Rollins has had some issues with the company since WrestleMania and doesn't currently have a story on WWE TV.

WWE needs to put Seth Rollins into a worthy storyline on RAW heading into WrestleMania 40 next year

Seth Rollins is one of the best wrestlers in WWE at the moment, and there's no argument about it. He has reinvented himself several times over the past few years and still managed to rise to the top.

SummerSlam could be a turning point in his career, and the company should be offering him that huge match against Roman Reigns as a way to convince him to stay after recent issues.

Their feud could begin at SummerSlam and push through into next year's WrestleMania, allowing Rollins to finally achieve his dream. Roman Reigns doesn't currently have a challenger moving forward, but it's possible that Cody Rhodes will be handed a rematch at Night of Champions, which will end the feud between the two men and open the door for Rollins in August.

Do you think Seth Rollins deserves a shot at Roman Reigns? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Why Goldberg's first run in WWE did not pan out well

Poll : 0 votes