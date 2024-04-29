Triple H must split former Tag Team Champions in the WWE Draft tonight so he can create 2 better teams

Triple H will announce the RAW picks on the second night of WWE Draft on the April 29 episode of Monday's show. Only the champions are protected and will stay on the red brand, while the rest of the locker room is eligible.

Two of the eligible superstars are former Women's Tag Team Champions Piper Niven and Chelsea Green. The two were champions for four months after Sonya Deville's ACL injury ruled her out indefinitely. Niven then stepped up and teamed up with Green to win the championship in mid-August of 2023. The duo held the title through mid-December before losing it to Kayden Carter and Katana Chance.

However, they appear to have no direction at the moment in terms of challenging for the Tag Team titles again, thus it would make sense for Triple H to split the two during Monday's WWE Draft and have them pursue a singles run or form another tag team.

RAW GM Adam Pearce could pick Piper Niven over Chelsea Green

Chelsea Green has been seen several times in backstage segments with RAW General Manager Adam Pearce, and the two continue to have run-ins and issues.

Thus, as part of the storyline, Pearce could pick Piper Niven and send Chelsea Green to SmackDown to put an end to his backstage confrontations with the 33-year-old star.

Chelsea Green could reunite with Sonya Deville

Chelsea Green's move to SmackDown could see her pursue a singles run or a Tag Team run should she find another partner. At the same time, she could have a chance to reunite with Sonya Deville.

Deville, her former partner, has been out since late July due to a torn ACL, but she is getting closer to her return, and it would make sense for her to reignite her tag team with Chelsea.

Triple H could create 2 new tag teams if he splits Piper Niven and Chelsea Green

A split of Piper Niven and Chelsea Green could help Triple H create two new tag teams and bolster the Women's Tag Team Division.

As we said, Chelsea Green could reunite with Sonya Deville once the latter returns, while Piper Niven could team up with Tegan Nox, who appears to have no direction at the moment.

With that in mind, it remains to be seen what decision Triple H will make, whether he will send Green to SmackDown or keep Niven on RAW. The two female stars participated in the Women's World Championship Battle Royal last week but failed to win the match.