Triple H has subtly confirmed injured 17-time champion's WWE return will happen on SmackDown

Night One of the 2024 WWE Draft on the latest episode of SmackDown answered a lot of questions and revealed how WWE's roster will shape up for the rest of the year.

During the fourth round of the Draft, SmackDown picked Andrade, who had signed a contract with RAW following his return to WWE at the Men's Royal Rumble Match in January 2024. This could very well mean that his wife, Charlotte Flair, who is currently out of action because of a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus, will also join the blue brand.

There are a variety of reasons to support as to why the Queen will join SmackDown in the future.

WWE does not split couples

WWE has always made sure that married couples stay on the same brand following the Draft. This allows them to travel together for the same shows instead of both partners having to travel to two different cities every week. Andrade being picked by SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis probably means that when Charlotte Flair is medically cleared to wrestle, she will also end up on the blue brand.

WWE RAW has a lot of top female stars

The women's division of RAW is stacked. It is currently being led by Women's World Champion Becky Lynch, who is the biggest female star in the Stamford-based promotion today. Monday Night RAW also picked Liv Morgan on Night One of the Draft, and Rhea Ripley will likely be back on the red brand when she returns from injury as WWE has already planted seeds for a rivalry between her and Morgan.

It seems like Charlotte Flair will be one of the top names on SmackDown alongside Women's Champion Bayley, and Bianca Belair, who was the first pick in the 2024 WWE Draft.

Charlotte Flair was performing on WWE SmackDown before her injury

Charlotte Flair went head-to-head with WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Asuka on an episode of SmackDown in December of last year when she got injured. The Queen was not a part of the list of talents in the Draft pool this year, which technically makes her a free agent. She will likely return to the blue brand as she was a SmackDown Superstar before she was sidelined due to an injury.

Charlotte Flair could return to WWE SmackDown sooner than expected

Charlotte Flair has been out of action for nearly five months and she is already ahead of the timeline of her return due to the work she has been putting in to recover from her injury.

While speaking in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Bayley gave an update on the Queen's injury and revealed that she could be cleared to wrestle earlier than expected.

"She's way ahead of schedule, it looks like, and I text her all the time like, 'I hate you! How are you already doing this? How are you already doing that?' She is gonna be a freaking force when she gets back," Bayley said.

The 38-year-old star underwent surgery for her injury in January 2024. It remains to be seen when will Charlotte make her highly anticipated return to the Stamford-based promotion.