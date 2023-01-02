WWE is not all about punches, kicks, and maneuvers. Couples and love interests are almost always present in the programming. From Randy Savage and Miss Elizabeth to The Miz and Maryse, fans have seen various couples working together on the programming.

Whether these couples are together in real life or not, fans have loved watching them on-screen together. There have been several pairs whom fans loved watching on the screen, but their time was cut short in the programming due to creative decisions or real-life problems.

These are some fan-favorite WWE romances that ended too soon

The five former on-screen couples we have chosen for the list in the video above are:

John Cena & Nikki Bella

Eddie Guerrero & Chyna

Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch

Otis & Mandy Rose

CM Punk & AJ Lee

Watch the video in its entirety to recall how these couples quickly became fan favorites and then scrapped off the television in an abrupt way.

