WATCH: Rhodes Industries: Cody Rhodes' scrapped gimmick that everyone forgot

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes is one of the most popular stars today, and as fans know, he has undergone various gimmick changes throughout his career.

In 2010, Cody adopted the "Dashing" gimmick in WWE. This character was centered around Rhodes, portraying a somewhat narcissistic and overly confident persona. He often provided tips on grooming, skincare, and hygiene, presenting himself as a paragon of beauty and sophistication. Then, in 2014, he introduced the Stardust character, which was similar to his brother Goldust. It seemingly really hurt his credibility, as Rhodes failed to be considered a top star following the gimmick.

However, The American Nightmare was supposed to come up with another gimmick where he was an Industrial Billionaire. Cody Rhodes even shot a video for this, but it never made its way to television. Soon, he left WWE, and the gimmick was scrapped.

Rhodes then went on to play a pivotal role in the formation of AEW. He won the TNT Title in the promotion before returning to WWE last year and headlining WrestleMania this year.

Click on the video below to see the full analysis, and subscribe to Sportskeeda Wrestling for more such content.

Let us know what you think of the video in the comments section below.

How did Bret Hart react after the Montreal Screwjob? Hear it from Natalya right here