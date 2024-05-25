What is WWE's next PLE after King and Queen of the Ring? Full 2024 schedule until August

WWE King and Queen of the Ring kicked off at Jeddah Super Dome in Saudi Arabia on May 25, 2024. This is the seventh premium live event of 2024 with the previous ones being Royal Rumble, NXT Vengeance Day, Elimination Chamber: Perth, NXT Stand & Deliver, WrestleMania XL, and Backlash in France.

Interestingly, WWE announces the dates for its premium live event in advance along with the venue. The premium live events till August 31, 2024, have been already announced by the company.

The premium live event following King and Queen of the Ring 2024 is NXT Battleground on June 9, 2024, at UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Following that the company is sent to travel to Europe for Clash at the Castle scheduled for June 15, 2024, at OVO Hydra Arena in Glasgow, Scotland.

Here are the other 2024 premium live events announced by WWE:

WWE Money in the Bank: July 6, 2024 in Toronto, Canada.

WWE SummerSlam 2024: August 1, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

WWE Bash in Berlin: August 31, 2024 in Berlin, Germany

Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan kicked off King and Queen of the Ring 2024

Liv Morgan returned to WWE at the 2024 Royal Rumble and started her "revenge tour." She failed to get her revenge on Rhea Ripley however she injured Ripley following WrestleMania XL which forced The Eradicator to relinquish the Women's World Championship. Lynch won the vacant title the following week after winning a battle royal by eliminating Morgan.

Since then, Morgan has been targeting The Man with the promise to dethrone her. At King and Queen of the Ring, Lynch and Liv gave it their all, and the sold-out arena cheered and clapped throughout to hype up the championship match.

Becky Lynch dominated the match and possibly would have won until Dominik Mysterio arrived ringside. He tried to help The Man retain the title since Dominik didn't want Morgan, who injured Ripley, to win the title. Dom even sent a steel chair to Lynch for assistance but it backfired massively.

Liv Morgan managed to take advantage of a distracted Becky Lynch and pin her for the victory. She is the new Women's World Champion!

