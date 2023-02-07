Where is WWE NXT tonight? (Feb 7, 2023): Location, time, venue, where to buy tickets and more

Tonight's WWE NXT episode will showcase the fallout from Vengeance Day 2023. Only one match will be penciled in for the event, but we can expect some major programs to be added later to the show. New Women’s Tag Team Champions Fallon Henley and Kiana James are expected to cut a promo celebrating their win. Meanwhile, Carmelo Hayes can address Bron Breakker to jumpstart the Stand & Deliver event plans.

February 7, 2023, edition of WWE NXT will emanate from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. This is somewhat historic as it is the very first training branch opened by the Stamford-based company to develop the younger generation. The Orlando Performance Center has been the site for NXT shows for several years now.

However, Grayson Waller won't be part of the event due to his rude behavior towards Shawn Michaels during the Vengeance Day Media Call. Regarding the women's division, Toxic Attraction will be on tonight’s show with Bayley for a special edition of her “Ding Dong, Hello!” segment. Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne recently lost to Roxanne Perez at Vengeance Day 2023.

Speaking of Roxanne Perez, her next challenger is seemingly going to be decided in the upcoming episode. WWE is backing Perez with a huge amount of publicity in an effort to showcase her as a legitimate champion.

Live coverage of the Black and white brand will begin on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. CT on Peacock for the United States. Indian fans can catch live action by downloading the Sony LIV app or tuning into Sony Sports at 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Globally, NXT will be telecast live on the WWE Network.

As of now, Lyra Valkyria vs. Valentina Feroz is the only match announced for the show yet.

Where to buy tickets for the February 7, 2023, edition of WWE NXT?

Unfortunately, fans cannot buy tickets for the upcoming episode via Ticketmaster. It was reported in January that WWE has changed its guidelines for attending a live show at the Performance Center in Orlando. It has become invitation-based.

"Currently, our attendance is invitation-based. Every Wednesday at noon, we email an evite to everyone that is in our database. That evite contains information about our rules and regulations, as well as a registration link that you must follow and fill out to register yourself and anyone you wish to attend with you."

You can register yourself in WWE's database by sending a request email to [email protected]. It works on a first-come, first-serve basis.

So hurry up! if you want to be in the audience for tonight's show.

