Why does Brock Lesnar's return on WWE Raw Day 1 edition make the most sense? Reasons explored

Tonight's edition of WWE RAW will mark a special event as the red brand will host RAW Day 1. This will also kick off the New Year's Knockout Week for the company, which was earlier declared by Triple H. However, to make the show more indelible, WWE might plan the return of Brock Lesnar at tonight's special edition of Monday Night RAW.

To reinforce this statement, there are many probable reasons why his return to the company on RAW Day 1 makes the most sense. One of the primary reasons would be to give a significant kickoff to WWE in their first show of 2024.

The presence of the Beast on the show would surely help the company generate buzz as the new year winds up. Additionally, Lesnar has a previous connection with tonight's theme, as the former Royal Rumble winner won a world title at the Day 1 premium live event in 2022.

Also, an appearance from Brock Lesnar will help WWE in its build for the next premium live event, Royal Rumble 2024. The arrival of the Beast might even lead him to announce his entry in the traditional Men's Rumble match this year.

Further, Brock is already publicized in the promotional poster for WrestleMania 40, which apparently confirms his participation in the event. So, a comeback on tonight's show will also likely plant seeds for his WrestleMania showdown this year.

It will be intriguing to witness what unfolds on RAW Day 1 and whether the Beast Incarnate will make his first appearance since SummerSlam on tonight's show.

Former champion is set to return at tonight's RAW Day 1

Adding to the excitement of tonight's show, reports have indicated that a former champion is also slated to make his comeback on RAW Day 1. Further, it is confirmed that the former champion is not a part of the company's current roster.

After the reports circulated, even Triple H reacted by directing fans to tune in to the show, as he neither confirmed nor denied the rumors surrounding it.

It's also been revealed that The Rock is in Pasadena, CA, for College Gameday today, just a few hours away from RAW's venue. This raises the possibility of The Great One making his impression on the foremost show of WWE in 2024.

Only time will tell whether the reports will come true and a former champion will return on RAW Day 1.

