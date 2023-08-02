WWE might have a bigger star than Cody Rhodes to dethrone Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns has faced numerous WWE stars who have tried to take the championship off of him in his legendary 1000+ day reign. We've seen the Tribal Chief defeat huge stars such as John Cena, Kevin Owens, Brock Lesnar, and so on. Fans, however, were convinced that the one to take the WWE World Title off of him would be Cody Rhodes.

So, it came as a shock when the American Nightmare failed to defeat Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 39, leaving his story unfinished. There is still a chance for Cody to salvage it and try again, but another star is rising rapidly and the crowd might be more intrigued to see LA Knight in the main event spot instead.

The main roster crowd quickly took a shine to Knight as he displayed his charisma in his first big feud against Bray Wyatt. The 40-year-old star held his own against the veteran and his popularity has skyrocketed since. The WWE Universe has reacted positively, and loudly, every time LA Knight has appeared in front of them.

Wrestle Features @WrestleFeatures



Can we appreciate how unbelievably over LA has become in those 300 days?!



#YEAHMovement pic.twitter.com/YKSLsYnv9J We are approaching 𝟯𝟬𝟬 𝗱𝗮𝘆𝘀 since WWE reverted Max Dupri to the LA Knight persona.Can we appreciate how unbelievably over LA has become in those 300 days?!

Knight's popularity is apparent in his merch sales, which are dominating everyone else's and holding the top spots in most t-shirts sold. There could be an argument made that WWE have failed to capitalize on LA Knight's momentum as they didn't have him win the Money in the Bank briefcase.

Now, seeing how far his popularity had reached, WWE might just be inclined to make him a true Megastar and have him compete for the top prize. As WrestleMania season inches closer, creative can keep the Megastar's momentum rolling with fresh feuds until they pull the real trigger on him by having him win the Royal Rumble match.

Eventually, Knight will be put in a spot for the World Title, and the company can choose to trust his ability and have him dethrone Roman Reigns on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

WWE legend says LA Knight is "not Roman Reigns yet"

Ric Flair recently compared LA Knight and Roman Reigns, and pointed out that the former is not ready for the top just yet.

LA Knight has been a master at getting crowds engaged since his arrival on the main roster, and has been getting more than stellar reactions each week on SmackDown. Fans are eagerly waiting for him to get that big push which will kickstart the 40-year-old star's rise to megastardom.

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently voiced his opinion on Fox News, claiming that LA Knight is not yet at the Tribal Chief's level.

"He’s not Roman Reigns yet, but he just started. He’s been around the market, he’s been back and forth, up and down. Sometimes you just got to find the niche, the right opponent and the right moment. That reunion when he cracked on Taker, I think that kinda started a roll for him," Flair said.

Do you think LA Knight should be the one to dethrone Roman Reigns? Or do you think Cody Rhodes is still the better option? Sound off in the comments section below.

