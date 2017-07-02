WWE News: Bruce Prichard tells the tale of the one time when CM Punk had a drink

CM Punk actually drank an alcoholic beverage.

by Anirudh Balasubramaniam News 02 Jul 2017, 00:08 IST

CM Punk is an interesting man

What’s the story?

On a recent episode of the Something to Wrestle with Bruce Prichard podcast, Pritchard said that CM Punk didn’t judge others who consumed intoxicating substances and that the Straight Edge Superstar once even partook of an alcoholic beverage out of respect to Harley Race.

In case you didn’t know...

CM Punk is a proponent of Straight Edge- a subculture of punk music whose adherents refrain from using Alcohol, Tobacco and other recreational drugs. This was an integral part of the Second City Saint’s character in the WWE; in fact, he was the ringleader of the critically acclaimed heel faction Straight Edge Society.

The heart of the matter

While talking about Punk’s Straight Edge Lifestyle, Pritchard stated that the Chicago Native firmly believed in his values but didn't judge others who made different choices. He said:

“I looked at him and said, ‘so you don’t drink, you don’t do drugs, you don’t do anything?’ [CM Punk] says ‘no, but I’m not a prude either.’ I said: ‘okay, explain that.’ So he explained that he really didn’t want to judge others that did choose that lifestyle and this is what got him over with me automatically.”

What's next?

CM Punk probably won’t have a fight in 2017, but his lawsuit with Dr Chriss Amann is still ongoing, and he will not return to WWE at any time in the near future.

Author’s take

It is heartening to hear that CM Punk is an open-minded and easy-going individual. The Straight Edge Superstar is also one of the finest talents to have graced professional wrestling since the Attitude Era, and his presence is sorely missed.

