WWE News: Charlotte Flair on which NXT superstar has had the greatest main roster success

Can the Queen become the first ever Miss Money in The Bank?

by Prityush Haldar News 16 Jun 2017, 12:00 IST

Charlotte Flair made her move to Smackdown LIVE in a trade off for Alexa Bliss

What’s the story?

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair spoke to Josh Barnett of USA Today’s For The Win in an exclusive interview. Charlotte commented on Alexa Bliss’ run in the WWE and the upcoming Money in the Bank PPV.

In case you didn’t know...

Not many WWE Superstars had a better 2016 than Charlotte Flair. She grew under the tutelage of her illustrious father for the early part of the year and then emerged as a bona fide Superstar during the second half.

In a heated rivalry with fellow Horsewoman, Sasha Banks, Charlotte became a four-time Women’s Champion and went on to main event RAW on a regular basis. Charlotte and Sasha also created history when they headlined the Hell In A Cell PPV.

The heart of the matter

Speaking on Alexa Bliss’ dream run with the company, Charlotte pointed out that one woman’s success in the company translated into the success of the others as well. She mentioned that she was proud of Alexa and pointed out that she was the exemplification of NXT talent making it on the main roster.

Charlotte also conveyed that there was a lot of excitement surrounding the women’s Money in The Bank match. Charlotte stated that the ladders made for a dangerous stipulation and the fans would be looking forward to the action with these cold pieces of solid steel.

She mentioned that it would be nerve wracking to wield ladders with 15000 strong watching intently. However, The Queen made it clear that her focus was more on the contract hanging above the ring, rather than the ladders.

“It’s way different being in front of an audience and when your adrenaline is flowing in that moment, I really don’t know what to expect, to be honest.”

What’s next?

The Scottrade Center in St. Louis, MO will play host to a historic Money in the Bank PPV. Charlotte will compete in the first ever Women’s Money in The Bank match against the likes of Becky Lynch, Carmella, Natalya, and Tamina. The PPV will stream live on the WWE Network with the kickoff show starting from 7 PM E.

Author's take

Charlotte Flair is one of those Superstars who oozes charisma in the ring be it in a match or while she is cutting promos. She has been a part of history making moments in the WWE and this Sunday’s PPV will be no different for the Queen.

