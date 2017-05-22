WWE News: CM Punk clashes with MTV cast member

The Straight Edge Superstar won't walk away from a fight.

It looks like there will be fireworks between CM Punk and Johnny Bananas

What’s the story?

As reported by Wrestling Inc, former WWE superstar CM Punk has supposedly clashed with one of his fellow competitors on MTV’s The Challenge: Champs vs. Pros. The issue was revealed by NFL star Victor Cruz, who is, in fact, hosting the show itself.

In case you didn’t know...

Punk has been doing the rounds as of late with more and more fans questioning what his plans are regarding his future in professional wrestling. Obviously, we haven’t seen him inside of a squared circle for more than three years now, but he’s still in the public eye given his recent stint in MMA which unfortunately ended in a quick loss to Mickey Gall at UFC 203.

The heart of the matter

Cruz had the following to say when it came to whether or not there had been any altercations on the show:

"Johnny Bananas, he's a guy who tries to get under everyone's skin, so he tried to do that to CM Punk."

Apparently Bananas called Punk out regarding his UFC debut by stating that it didn’t go so well, and the former WWE Champion didn’t react brilliantly to that, which resulted in the two men squaring off.

What’s next?

We’ll likely see this situation continue to unfold in the coming episodes, and the wrestling community will likely get behind Punk after his years of service to the business. Following the show, it’s not yet known whether or not he’ll compete in yet another MMA fight.

Author’s take

Punk’s debut may not have gone well, but he’s still a professionally trained mixed martial artist. Bananas would end up on his back quicker than he could say ‘whoops’ and that’s not a prediction, that’s a fact.

