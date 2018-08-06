WWE News: Comedian Gabriel Iglesias done watching Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns

A well-known wrestling fan

What's the Story?

Many wrestling fans have expressed a lack of interest in seeing Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns fight at SummerSlam and a well-known comedian says he doesn't want to watch it either.

Comedian Gabriel Iglesias said he won't be attending SummerSlam this year because of his refusal to watch Lesnar vs. Reigns again.

No because I refuse to watch another Brock vs Roman Reigns match. https://t.co/r5Rm6HhGJF — Gabriel Iglesias (@fluffyguy) August 6, 2018

In Case You Didn't Know

Though he's known for his standup comedy and voice acting, Iglesias is a big wrestling fan and has previously attended WWE events.

He served as a guest host for a SmackDown episode in 2016 and was featured later in the year for the company's Tribute to the Troops show.

The Heart of the Matter

Iglesias was asked on Twitter if he would attend SummerSlam this year, which lead to the comedian telling everyone that he didn't want to go to the event due to Lesnar and Reigns having another match.

The disdain for Lesnar vs. Reigns has been growing ever since WrestleMania 34 where the fans ignored the wrestlers and started random chants and played with beach balls to show their disinterest in the match.

Reigns was expected to beat Lesnar for the title at WrestleMania 34, but Lesnar retained the title amidst reports that Vince McMahon was concerned about Reigns getting booed by the fans.

The crowd's reactions to these matches between Lesnar and Reigns have gotten worse with every encounter and could get even worse at SummerSlam.

What's Next?

Iglesias's sentiments about Lesnar vs. Reigns are shared by many wrestling fans, but there's also a growing number of fans who want Lesnar to drop the title and walk away from the WWE.

SummerSlam will take place in Brooklyn, New York in the next few weeks and it will be interesting to see how many, if any fans, cheer for Reigns.