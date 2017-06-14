WWE News: Finn Balor meets several 'Demon Kings' in Singapore

The Demon King ran into several other Demon Kings in Singapore.

Balor Club ran wild in Singapore.

What’s the story?

Finn Balor met fans in Singapore as part of his promotional tour, in order to advertise an upcoming WWE live event that takes place in the Asian nation later this month. It was during the aforementioned trip that ‘The Demon King’ chanced upon several fans dressed as Demon Kings. You can watch the video below:

In case you didn’t know...

Finn Balor, whose real name is Fergal Devitt, rose to prominence owing to his classic matchups and highly-respected resume in Japan, NJPW (New Japan Pro Wrestling) in particular. The 35-year-old Irishman who is often referred to as the Demon King is one of the most famous professional wrestlers in Asia.

The heart of the matter

Finn Balor made his WWE debut in 2014 in the promotion’s NXT brand and his main-roster debut last year. He also holds the distinction of being the first ever WWE Universal Champion.

The former champ was recently seen promoting a WWE live event in Singapore where he was flanked by multiple fans who were apparently participants in a contest to determine Singapore’s greatest WWE fan, with the winner promised to win a custom WWE Universal Championship belt courtesy Starhub- a major telecom service provider in Singapore.

What’s next?

Finn Balor is being advertised for the WWE live event that will take place at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore on June 28th. Besides, the WWE has also advertised Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose, Bray Wyatt and Chris Jericho for the aforementioned live event.

Author’s take

The WWE marketing team needs to be appreciated here, given the fact that the promotion is putting Finn Balor’s popularity in Asia to perfect use, case in point being pushing the Balor Club in Singapore.

Nevertheless, in my opinion, the WWE- when it comes to the main roster- still isn’t using Balor to his full potential. The Demon King is capable of so much more than what we’ve seen from him in his WWE stint thus far, and all we need is good booking from WWE for his character to ascend to the next level.

