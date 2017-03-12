WWE News: Finn Balor teases a return to RAW after live event

After several months out, Balor returned to the ring and may have told us that he's coming to Raw this week...

by Jeremy Bennett News 12 Mar 2017, 04:39 IST

Balor made his in-ring return at a WWE Live event in Buffalo this past Friday

What’s the story?

At the WWE Live event in Buffalo, New York this past Friday, Finn Balor made his in-ring return by competing in a six-man tag match with Sami Zayn and Chris Jericho against Triple H, Samoa Joe, and Kevin Owens.

After being victorious in the match, Balor greeted fans and took pictures and stated “see you soon” into the WWE camera teasing that he might appear on Monday Night Raw in a couple of days.

In case you didn’t know...

We haven’t seen Finn Balor compete in the ring since SummerSlam when he defeated Seth Rollins for the WWE Universal Championship. During that match, Balor tore his labrum that would put him on the shelf until now.

The heart of the matter...

Balor himself said in front of the WWE camera at the end of the YouTube video that he was a little rusty, but it was great to dip his toes back into the water. With WrestleMania still three weeks away, there is definitely a possibility that Balor can make that card now with his return at the Buffalo show.

What’s next?

With Monday Night Raw just a couple of days away, we will not have to wait long to see if Finn Balor makes his television return. It remains to be seen who he will feud with, but some live events after WrestleMania have him set up to take on Rusev.

Sportskeeda’s take

As a huge fan of Finn Balor since his New Japan Pro Wrestling Days, it was definitely a welcome sight to see his in-ring return last night in the six-man tag match. He was just scraping the surface on the main roster before getting injured, and there is so much to look forward to in Balor’s career going forward.

We definitely hope he shows up on Raw this week and has a place somewhere on the card at WrestleMania.