WWE News: Huge Universal Championship Match Announced For WWE Crown Jewel

Brock Lesnar vs Braun Strowman vs Roman Reigns in Saudi Arabia

Brock Lesnar destroyed Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman at Hell in a Cell on Sunday night, which brought an end to their Championship match inside the steel cage, which means that Strowman will be given another shot at the belt.

Brock Lesnar has his rematch clause which is why he decided to interfere in the match between Reigns and Strowman this past weekend and Acting Raw General Manager Baron Corbin has now announced that Strowman, Reigns and Lesnar will collide in a triple threat match for the Universal Championship in six weeks time at the newly announced Crown Jewel event.

WWE made their debut in Saudi Arabia back in April at The Greatest Royal Rumble and now the company will return to the Middle East when they present Crown Jewel on Friday, November 2nd.

Obviously, there is still a show in Australia in less than three weeks time before WWE starts the build to their Saudi Arabian show concurrently with Survivor Series, but it still seems like a long time for Brock and Braun to wait for their rematch.

There obviously isn't another full roster WWE pay-per-view now until Survivor Series since Evolution is the October event for WWE, but it does beg the question as to why WWE didn't choose to put this match on in Australia.

It could be because Triple H vs Undertaker is already the headline act for the show and WWE doesn't want Lesnar, Strowman and Reigns to upstage this iconic match, but it could also be the fact that Lesnar wasn't open to working that date given the news that he is training for a match with Daniel Cormier outside of WWE.

Do you think six weeks is a long time to wait for a title match? Have your say in the comments section below...

