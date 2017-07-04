WWE News: Jeff Hardy's musical performance announced after RAW taping

Jeff Hardy is set to put on a musical show for fans come July 17th.

The Charismatic Enigma

What’s the story?

As per a press release, Jeff Hardy will reportedly put on a musical performance after the tapings of Monday Night RAW’s July 17th episode in Nashville, Tennessee. Jeff Hardy is set to host a CD release after-party in order to honour his band’s latest album ‘Precession of the Equinoxes’.

In case you didn’t know…

Apart from being a longtime competitor in the sport of professional wrestling, Jeff Hardy is no stranger to the music industry either. Hardy is one of the founding members of his band PeroxWhy?gen that was formed back in 2003.

The heart of the matter

Jeff Hardy and his brother Matt are presently involved in a feud with Cesaro & Sheamus, whom they’ll compete against at the upcoming Great Balls of Fire PPV on July 9th in Dallas, Texas.

RAW hits Houston on the night following Great Balls of Fire, and the city of Nashville on July 17th. Jeff Hardy is set to host a CD release and put on a musical performance for fans at The Valentine in Nashville, Tennessee following the RAW tapings on the 17th of this month.

Additionally, the musical acts at The Valentine will commence at 10 pm featuring performances from Bigg Vinny and Jared Blake. Meanwhile, Jeff Hardy is set to take the stage at 11 pm.

What’s next?

Tickets for the event can be availed by fans for $15 at JeffHardyBrand.com, and the event is open to everyone above the age of 21. Jeff Hardy and Matt Hardy will challenge Cesaro & Sheamus for the RAW Tag Team Championships at Great Balls of Fire on July 9th.

Author’s take:

Jeff Hardy truly is a rockstar in every sense of the term. He can wrestle, sing, write, paint and do so much more.

In my opinion, the WWE could very well utilize Jeff and his band for a sub-10 minute segment on RAW, instead of bringing in someone like say the Ball family; so as to inject a bit of celebrity mystique and ‘entertainment’ factor in the usual dosage of sports-entertainment that the company doles out to its fans.