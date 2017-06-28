WWE News: Matt Hardy lists down his potential singles opponents

The Hardy Boyz also spoke about the Broken gimmick and the current status of that gimmick.

Matt Hardy revealed his potential opponents for a singles run

The Hardy Boyz met with Corey Graves in an exclusive interview on the WWE Network Special – Reborn by Fate, where one of the topics they talked about was a singles run for each of them. Matt ran through a list of Wrestlemania superstars that he would like to face and named Reigns, Finn Bálor, Seth Rollins, and Bray Wyatt as some of the superstars he would like to work with.

The Hardy Boyz talked about their return to the WWE, a possible singles run, potential opponents, overcoming their personal demons, and the situation about their “Broken” gimmick.

The Hardy Boyz returned to the WWE after a successful stint in Impact Wrestling. The Hardys made their comeback at Wrestlemania 33 where they defeated three other teams in a Ladders Match to win the RAW tag team championships.

They lost the titles to Sheamus and Cesaro at Extreme Rules and have since been involved in a feud with the duo.

Jeff said that he would love working with Roman Reigns and also revealed that he wanted to compete in a Hell in A Cell match.

The duo also addressed the situation regarding the “Broken” gimmick saying that they could not give out details but they were hopeful of being greeted with good news soon. They took the opportunity to thank the fans for acknowledging the gimmick.

Matt and Jeff Hardy are a staple of the RAW tag team division since their return.

They are currently embroiled in a lawsuit with Impact Wrestling over the rights to the “Broken” gimmick. It remains to be seen how the case turns out and when the Hardys can debut the gimmick in the WWE.

Matt and Jeff started out in the WWE and it is fitting that the duo are set to end their career in the same company. They have been an efficient tag team on RAW but singles runs will also be on the horizon for the two brothers. A match between the likes of Jeff Hardy and Seth Rollins would be hugely exciting.

Another matchup pitting “Broken” Matt Hardy against Bray Wyatt is something that the fans have waited for since the inception of the “Broken” gimmick.