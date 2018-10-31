WWE News: Matt Hardy reveals when Jeff Hardy might announce his retirement

How much more can his body take?

What's the story?

Matt Hardy was a guest on Jim Ross' The Ross Report podcast where he spoke about a host of intriguing topics.

One of the biggest takeaways from the discussion was Matt's comments on his brother Jeff's career and how long he thinks Brother Nero would continue wrestling.

In case you didn't know...

Matt Hardy was an active competitor until July this year until his back fused with his pelvis. That doesn't sound pretty! Anyway, the 44-year-old veteran finished up all obligations with WWE and decided to take some time off to recuperate from the injury.

As for Brother Nero, Jeff Hardy continues to be a regular feature on Tuesday nights and will take on the Miz in the WWE World Cup Quarterfinal Match at WWE Crown Jewel.

Matt has clarified he isn't retired yet but considering the punishment his body has taken over the years, it won't be long before the Broken One hangs up his wrestling boots for good. What about his daredevil brother, though?

The heart of the matter

So how long will the Charismatic Enigma continue to wrestle?

Matt opined that his brother may call it quits on a legendary career in another two to three years and credited his inhuman perseverance for a lengthy career.

"With him, I'd say maybe a couple of years. I would say two or three more years if he can hang in there," Matt said.

He explained, "I have to be honest, like, he is right up there with having one of the most indestructible vessels of all time because the amount of punishment he put his body through and for him to just keep on ticking, it's just unreal. It's just unreal.

Matt likened his brother to an alien and said that he may have been dropped off by one of the extraterrestrial beings as opposed to a regular being.

What's next?

Jeff will look to win the first ever WWE World Cup on November 2nd at WWE Crown Jewel when he takes on The Miz in the quarterfinal of the tournament. Matt, in the meantime, will enjoy his time on the sidelines but could be back anytime if his recent teaser is anything to go by.