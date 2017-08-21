WWE News: Paige teases return to WWE

WWE superstar Paige teased a return to the promotion with her tweets.

Paige teased a return on Twitter recently

What’s the story?

WWE Superstar Paige is teasing a return to the promotion. The former Divas champion received birthday wishes from numerous WWE Superstars on Twitter this past week. During her response to Billie Kay, Paige noted that things might ‘change’ really soon.

You can see her tweet below:

Happy Birthday @RealPaigeWWE ❤️ it's been a long time since I've seen you, hoping that changes soon x — Billie Kay (@BillieKayWWE) August 17, 2017

Really soon promise!!! Miss you spooner!!! https://t.co/HrO38XRkNc — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) August 20, 2017

In case you did not know…

Paige has been away from WWE for more than a year now. Initially, she took a break due to an injury but it was later revealed that WWE suspended her for violating their wellness policy.

A few months later, Paige was given her second suspension by WWE which further delayed her return. During her absence, her relationship with former WWE superstar Alberto El Patron has been in the spotlight.

The former NXT Women’s champion is now recovering from a neck surgery which she underwent during this time period.

The heart of the matter

The birthday wishes that Paige received on Twitter show that she is still a popular figure among the WWE Superstars. The tweet from the Anti-Diva can also be taken as a positive sign. She had posted a similar tweet to the Bella Twins as well.

What’s next?

Paige is currently not scheduled for any WWE shows and there is no clear update on her status with the promotion. The return of Paige, meanwhile, will be a breath of fresh air for WWE’s Women’s division.

Author’s take

Even at the age of 25, she has plenty of experience that could be put to good use. Meanwhile, her tweet does give us an idea about her relationship with WWE. The bridge might still be intact and hopefully, she could return soon and do what she does best.

But the English star should keep herself away from further controversies as she has already gone through some bad ones.

