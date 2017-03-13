WWE News: Paige's mother is looking to organise a women's wrestling tournament

Sweet Saraya is looking to crown a champion of champions this summer.

by Harald Math News 13 Mar 2017, 14:11 IST

A champion is looking to crown a champion of champions.

What’s the story?

The mother of WWE superstar Paige has taken to social media to put the call out to female professional wrestlers all over the world with an eye to putting together a tournament in May of this year. Sweet Saraya, a pro wrestling legend in her own right, is looking to hold the tournament under the banner of WAW (World Association of Wrestling), the promotion that she co-founded with her husband Ricky Night.

Who will answer Saraya’s call?

In case you didn’t know...

Sweet Saraya (real name Julia Hamer-Bevis) is one of the most iconic names in women’s professional wrestling, a 27-year veteran of the industry who established the World Association of Women’s Wrestling (WAWW), a sister promotion to the WAW established in 1994, which eventually became known as Bellatrix Female Warriors.

Saraya is arguably better known in the modern day because of the success of her daughter, WWE superstar Paige, who is a three-time Divas Champion and was the first ever NXT Women’s Champion.

The heart of the matter

With rumours of a WWE women’s tournament frequently doing the rounds, Saraya’s weekend call to female champions all over the world may rub certain people the wrong way. Saraya’s message, posted on her personal Facebook page, establishes that the British veteran is looking for performers from all four corners of the globe to compete in a tournament to establish a true female wrestling champion, a tournament that would be held under the Bellatrix banner.

The message even states a date, with Saraya stating that the tournament will be held on May 12. This may not leave much time for Sweet Saraya to organise such a prestigious event, but the flip-side is that immediacy can often create a necessity. Saraya is looking to crown a female Champion of Champions sooner rather than later.

What’s next?

If Saraya is able to pull together enough established names for the tournament it would surely prove to be an immense spectacle, but with WWE looking to hold a women’s wrestling tournament around the same time (if rumours are to be believed), this could prove easier said than done. WWE is also currently filming a movie on the life of Paige and her family and as such, it seems strange that the Brits would risk jeopardising the working relationship between the family and the largest professional wrestling company on the planet.

Sportskeeda’s Take

It seems as though tournaments are now all the rage in professional wrestling. Whilst they have been a vital component for a long time, WWE’s new interest in the format seems to have invigorated the pro wrestling world when it comes to crowning champions via the process of single elimination. Whilst it seems strange that Paige’s mother would look to organise a tournament around the same time that WWE is looking to do something similar, until more news is released we will hold our tongues.

